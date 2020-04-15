Rockets’ Peppmuller trades in baseball bat for golf clubs

The most important lesson Peppmuller picked up from playing against the other No. 1 players in Class A last year was consistency.

"The best golfers have a routine before every shot, and they stick to it," he said. "I think that's very important. It's not like when I'm playing with my brother (Matt) or just playing for fun. You have to keep an even keel no matter what the situation. You see the really good players do that all the time."

A year ago, Peppmuller just missed qualifying for the state tournament. That was a goal this year.

"I love being a leader," added Peppmuller, who was the most experienced player on the Northeast squad this year.

"I might have learned something I could pass along, or even better, just set an example by being steady and working hard at my game," he said.

Svehla is sure Peppmuller could have filled the role as team leader this season.

"He was pretty quiet last year, but this year I think he was ready to help this team as he helps himself,” Svehla said. “He knows that a double bogey on the first hole isn't going to be erased by an eagle on the second hole. He can hope to get a par or avoid a double bogey later in the round. That's the quiet confidence he has in himself. It would help our younger players to see a leader do that."

