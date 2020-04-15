Pius X senior Dylan Beck hoped to finish with a flourish

A large turnout of 30 golfers reported for this year’s Pius X tryouts, which were scheduled the week of March 2. Due to the high numbers, tryouts were extended to a second week.

Among those making the 16-man overall roster was Beck’s younger brother Mason, a Pius X freshman. Dylan said his younger brother has a “beautiful swing” and could move up the charts with improvements in his short game and overall consistency.

Dylan was coming off a year that saw him post personal-best scores of 34 (for nine holes at Mahoney Golf Course) and 73 (for 18 at Holmes, the Thunderbolts’ home course). Dylan finished his summer season of competition by winning an NJGA tournament.

He spent the first two years of his high school career in Missoula, Montana, where he played on a high school team that won its state meet in his freshman year and was second in his sophomore season.

Dylan enrolled at Lincoln Pius X in the fall of 2018 after he and his family moved from Montana to Lincoln, where his father, Jeremy Beck, accepted a position with Nelnet.

The winds of change

The biggest adjustment in adjusting to Lincoln’s golf courses?