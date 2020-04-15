Pius X senior Dylan Beck hoped to finish with a flourish

Dylan Beck woke up on March 14 to witness a thin layer of snow on the ground – just 10 days before his high school golf team’s season-opening dual meet had been scheduled.
But the bigger cloud hanging over school activities in general was much more ominous – and much more uncertain. The presence of the coronavirus pandemic – which prompted Lincoln’s public and parochial schools to cancel classes – threatened to wipe out the high school spring sports seasons, and eventually did.
It’s not how the Lincoln Pius X senior had pictured the start of his final season of high school competition.
“There’s no school next week. We can practice on our own, but it means we miss a week of organized preseason practice,” the Thunderbolts upperclassman said in a March 14 phone interview. “Who knew the year 2020 would be such a strange year?”
Beck had figured to play a key role in determining how well the Thunderbolts would fare this season.
Among top 3
Last season, Beck was a contender for one of the five varsity slots on a Pius X team that eventually placed fourth at the state meet. In his senior season, Beck hoped to be one of the Thunderbolts’ top three, along with Jason Kolbas (son of Pius X boys head coach Steph Kolbas) and Kody Sander.
A large turnout of 30 golfers reported for this year’s Pius X tryouts, which were scheduled the week of March 2. Due to the high numbers, tryouts were extended to a second week.
Among those making the 16-man overall roster was Beck’s younger brother Mason, a Pius X freshman. Dylan said his younger brother has a “beautiful swing” and could move up the charts with improvements in his short game and overall consistency.
Dylan was coming off a year that saw him post personal-best scores of 34 (for nine holes at Mahoney Golf Course) and 73 (for 18 at Holmes, the Thunderbolts’ home course). Dylan finished his summer season of competition by winning an NJGA tournament.
He spent the first two years of his high school career in Missoula, Montana, where he played on a high school team that won its state meet in his freshman year and was second in his sophomore season.
Dylan enrolled at Lincoln Pius X in the fall of 2018 after he and his family moved from Montana to Lincoln, where his father, Jeremy Beck, accepted a position with Nelnet.
The winds of change
The biggest adjustment in adjusting to Lincoln’s golf courses?
“Montana doesn’t have the winds that you’ll find here,” he observed. “Other than that, the courses are equally challenging, and I’d say that the average course lengths are comparable.”
The Montana transfer figures he needs to shoot in the mid-70s consistently to be one of the Thunderbolts’ top three scorers.
A bright student with a 3.9 GPA, the Pius X senior plans to major in PGA Golf Management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!