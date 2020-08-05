Petition promotes Grover Cleveland Alexander for Nebraska Hall of Fame

To obtain a copy of the petition, Moody can be reached by email at randallmoody44@gmail.com or by phone at 402-489-1874.

Petition applications are due by the end of 2021, at which time the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission will conduct hearings in each of Nebraska’s three congressional districts.

About the Hall

The Nebraska Hall of Fame was established in 1961 to officially recognize prominent Nebraskans. The Hall honors people who were born in Nebraska, who gained prominence while living in Nebraska, or whose residence in Nebraska was an important influence on their lives and contributed to their greatness.

Busts of Hall of Fame members are displayed in the State Capitol and other commission-approved locations.

The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, composed of members appointed by the governor, names people to the Hall of Fame. Until 1996, the commission named one person every two years, with some occasional exceptions. Due to legislation passed in 1998, no more than one person can be added to the Hall of Fame every five years. That same legislation also requires that a person cannot be considered for the Hall of Fame until at least 35 years after his or her death.

