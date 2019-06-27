Pas de Deux recently presented its seventh recital at the Lied Center. Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch joyfully continue the legacy of Karen McWilliams.
This year, 11 seniors graced the stage, many for the 15th and final time. Seniors include Sydney Auman, Katie Bonness, Riley Brown, Olivia Glenn, Meredith Gaer, Nikki Klosterman, Kate Pfeiffer, Kaitlyn Rutt, Carlee Sprackling, Anna Stephenson and Samantha Wiles.
These beautiful role models brought their own uniqueness to the studio, which blended together to create a diverse and amazing senior class. Seniors are members of the studio’s repertory, band, show choir, speech, studio assistants, on mission teams, academic and dance scholarship recipients, graduation ceremony speakers, cheerleaders, thespians and collegiate dance team members.
The studio as a whole is just as diverse, because Pas de Deux isn’t just about teaching dance. Students learn lessons to carry with them and touch every aspect of their lives. They learn that improvement takes commitment over time, failures are opportunities, you don’t get something for nothing, we are accountable to ourselves and each other, and cutting corners isn’t an option.
At Pas de Deux, we don’t compete – at least not against each other. Rather, we compete against ourselves. Pushing ourselves to be better dancers and better people.