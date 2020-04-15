No golf season, but there’s still a reason

You’ve heard the news: The Nebraska School Activities Association canceled all spring sports, including golf, after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that schools across the state would be closed through May 31 because of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a decree that determined the final fate of a spring high school sports season that had already been suspended twice; first to April 4, then to May 1.
Jay Bellar, the NSAA’s executive director, said he saw no way forward for spring high school sports after the governor’s announcement. “We feel really bad for the kids, and especially the seniors who lost their final high school season,” Bellar said.
So, why feature high school golfers in the annual Star City Sports Golf Guide when there’s no high school season? Well, it’s because these student-athletes deserve some recognition. Not only do they have great game on the golf course, they also excel in the classroom. Caleb Shirk of Lincoln East has a 4.438 grade-point average. Owen Barrow of North Star has a 4.0 GPA, and Dylan Beck of Pius X has a 3.9. The list goes on. These are some of Lincoln’s finest.
And these students have put in countless hours, days, months and years – many since they were young kids – to develop their game. Missing their high school golf season is difficult enough. They shouldn’t have to miss out on the recognition they so richly deserve.
So, in this issue we’ve highlighted seven student golfers, all from different high schools in Lincoln. You will also find golf course highlights, tips from coaches and pros, and stories about student-athletes who deserve recognition in a few other sports.
At this writing, Lincoln’s city golf courses are still open. So, swing into spring! It’s time to get out and enjoy this great game in the great outdoors! But be sure to practice social distancing, be safe and stay healthy.
