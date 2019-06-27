Nebraska Braves Baseball coaches are dedicated to teaching the fundamentals of the game through hard work, discipline and dedication. Each individual will have the opportunity to become a better baseball player, athlete and young man.
Braves teams will play most of their games within a 60-70 mile radius of Lincoln. Braves Baseball offers reasonable player fees with the ability, through fundraisers and sponsorships, to cover player fees and offset expenses incurred during the season. Please visit our website at www.nebraskabraves.com or call 402-416-2610 for more information.
Braves Baseball is excited to announce the acquisition of its own indoor facility space for the 2020-plus baseball season. The indoor facility will consist of three full-sized, retractable batting/pitching lanes, PLUS an “open turf” area. The batting cages and turf areas will be available to all current Braves players throughout the year.
Braves Baseball would like to thank our coaches, players, parents, fans and sponsors for successful 2019 seasons. A special thank you goes out to our grand slam and perfect game sponsors: Neeman & Sons Inc. and Charter Title & Escrow.