McKeighan atop leader board at Lincoln High

Coach Larry Elwood’s search for a boys golf team captain at Lincoln High School was a rather simplified process. After all, it’s difficult to overlook a three-year letterman whose dedication to the game has translated to improved scores from one year to the next.

Seth McKeighan was coming off a junior season that yielded career-best scores of 35 (for nine holes at Pioneers) and 78 (for 18 at Highlands). He finished with an average of 92 for 18 holes in a season that included an 11th-place finish in a field of 50 golfers and a 13th-place finish in a field of 80.

Elwood expected that improvement to continue this year in a season that was canceled by the Nebraska School Activities Association due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New driver

Seth has added a new Titlieist driver to his bag, which added length to his game and subtracted strokes from his score.

“I can consistently reach 290 (yards) off the tee box … 320 on a good day,” he said.

Seth’s love for the game is also evident when he’s away from the course: he worked part time as a customer service representative in the golf department for Scheels All-Sports Sporting Goods in Lincoln’s SouthPointe Pavilions.