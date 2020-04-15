Malone named Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dave Malone, of Pine Lake Golf and Tennis in Lincoln, has been honored as a Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf, a worldwide organization that develops young golfers.

The award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students.

The Top 50 Kids Coaches of the Year are golf professionals from 25 states and seven international countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Italy and Northern Ireland. Each year, award recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses.

“This is the highest distinction for youth coaches,” said Dan Van Horn, U.S. Kids Golf founder, president and CEO. “These are the professionals that have dedicated a career to youth golf and families, and truly embody the spirit of the U.S. Kids Golf mission.”

The Top 50 Kids Coach Award has been administered by the U.S. Kids Golf Coaches Institute, a division of the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation since 2004. The awards were presented Jan. 22 at a banquet during the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.