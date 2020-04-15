Malone named Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf

Dave Malone, of Pine Lake Golf and Tennis in Lincoln, has been honored as a Top 50 Kids Coach by U.S. Kids Golf, a worldwide organization that develops young golfers.
The award recognizes coaches who have excelled in developing players, fostering a positive environment and using the best available resources to help advance their students.
The Top 50 Kids Coaches of the Year are golf professionals from 25 states and seven international countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, England, Hong Kong, Italy and Northern Ireland. Each year, award recipients include coaches who work at public, private, resort and municipal courses.
“This is the highest distinction for youth coaches,” said Dan Van Horn, U.S. Kids Golf founder, president and CEO. “These are the professionals that have dedicated a career to youth golf and families, and truly embody the spirit of the U.S. Kids Golf mission.”
The Top 50 Kids Coach Award has been administered by the U.S. Kids Golf Coaches Institute, a division of the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation since 2004. The awards were presented Jan. 22 at a banquet during the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.
Founded in 1997, U.S. Kids Golf offers three lines of clubs in up to nine sizes, hosts more than 1,500 tournaments – including the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship held annually in Pinehurst, North Carolina – and has over 1,400 members as part of its Coaches Institute.
Additionally, the organization is active in several projects and campaigns designed to grow the sport among important demographics.
