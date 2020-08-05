Making lemonade from lemons – One-minute motivators

Quote: “The future depends on what you do today.” ― Mahatma Gandi.

Reflection: “I have realized that a lot of us are concerned very much about what we are missing. It is easy to do so since our whole season came to an end. We are all working so hard to train for the future and for our own good, for which I am so proud of you all. Each of you working out, replying to the discussions and encouraging one another have made me so thankful I am part of such a wonderful team … it pushes me to push myself. It shows that even though we are physically apart, we are still so very much together.

"One of the things I have learned is … It is good to focus on the future sometimes and look toward goals you create for yourself; but at the same time, it is so important to be in the here and now. Those goals will be accomplished eventually if you focus on one day at a time, pushing yourself to be the best you can be EVERY SINGLE DAY. I am so proud to be part of this team, despite the distancing.”

The 1 M’s started out as an experiment, and as a result of unforeseen circumstances, I had learned about the resilience and abilities of these young people to think, feel and communicate at a very deep level. It has been a rewarding experience to watch this special group make lemonade from lemons.

Dave Gosselin is head coach of the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors soccer team and author of “Focus on Them: Leading the mindset revolution for coaches, educators, and business leaders.”

