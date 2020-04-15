‘Little Splash Brothers’ fuel Durst Motors team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To say that Stanford (“Binko”) Bradley Jr. will miss coaching B.J. Bradford and Lazerek Houston is an understatement.

The guard-court tandem spelled “double-trouble” for opponents and etched their names into the Salvation Army’s Small Fry Basketball League record books in the 2019-2020 season. Their skills put the Durst Motors teams squarely in the driver’s seat en route to back-to-back regular season and tournament championships.

Powered by the dynamic duo, Durst Motors went 13-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in tournament play in each of the past two seasons of Small Fry varsity action.

The wins give the heralded Durst Motors program five league championships in the past six seasons under Coach Bradley’s direction.

“We call B.J. and Lazerek our ‘Little Splash Brothers,’” mused Bradley, referring to the Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooting backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “The passion and drive they have for the game complement their skill-set.”