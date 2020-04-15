‘Little Splash Brothers’ fuel Durst Motors team

To say that Stanford (“Binko”) Bradley Jr. will miss coaching B.J. Bradford and Lazerek Houston is an understatement.
The guard-court tandem spelled “double-trouble” for opponents and etched their names into the Salvation Army’s Small Fry Basketball League record books in the 2019-2020 season. Their skills put the Durst Motors teams squarely in the driver’s seat en route to back-to-back regular season and tournament championships.
Powered by the dynamic duo, Durst Motors went 13-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in tournament play in each of the past two seasons of Small Fry varsity action.
The wins give the heralded Durst Motors program five league championships in the past six seasons under Coach Bradley’s direction.
“We call B.J. and Lazerek our ‘Little Splash Brothers,’” mused Bradley, referring to the Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooting backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. “The passion and drive they have for the game complement their skill-set.”
Both standouts measure 5-foot-4 and are in seventh grade – Bradford at Schoo Middle School and Houston at Mickle Middle School. Houston was named the league’s Most Valuable Player this season; Bradford was named Tournament MVP, capped by a 28-point scoring performance in the tourney final.
The co-MVPs have been basketball teammates since second grade. They are currently playing club ball for Team Factory.
Bradley was a high school junior when he began coaching Small Fry Basketball at the Salvation Army Community Center, 2625 Potter St. He said he’s seldom seen two teammates whose talents seem to mesh so well together.
“They go together like socks and shoes!”
The varsity division of the Small Fry Basketball League attracted 12 boys’ teams in grades 5-7 this season. A rookie league season for boys in grades 3-5 ended in March.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!