Knights' Hesson emphasizes scrambling, experience and leadership

Hit it straight and true, and golf is a beautiful game.
But when you don't, scrambling is essential, and Jack Hesson has made that a strength of his game.
"I think my ability to get out of trouble is my biggest asset," said the Lincoln Southeast senior. "I don't hit it the farthest or the straightest, but if I get in trouble, I can get to the green and get a par.
"High school tournaments are just one day, so you have to take what you can get, and sometimes scrambling for a par is the best you can do. Sometimes, salvaging a bogey is your best option. It's an underrated skill to have."
Hesson said high school golf requires a bit different approach than summer golf.
"In high school, your team is depending on you, even if you are not playing your best," he said. "There are times you have to know how to handle the situation and make the most of it.
"Knowing when to get yourself out of a bad situation and when to take what you can is important. Sometimes, you just have to punch out rather than try some risky shot. I have a lot of confidence with my shots, and that's required when you have to punch out of trouble and be satisfied with what you can get and move on. As long as I didn't leave anything out there and did all I could have done, I'll be happy."
Hesson's ability to recover and his experience have been crucial for the Knights, according to coach Justin Frietag.
"He's usually a pretty good driver, getting off the tee well. And as he's gotten older, he's gotten better at recovery," said Frietag. "He can minimize the damage, and part of that is that he has a pretty good short game.
"Jack has always been in the mix, ever since he came into the program as a freshman,” Frietag continued. “He started strong last year, medaling in the first few meets, but he was due to have a strong year (this year). He has a lot of talent. He naturally has a nice swing, and he's worked very hard at it. When he was a freshman, the staff at Holmes (Golf Course) said they saw him hitting balls every day."
Frietag said his four-year varsity player would have also played a strong leadership role for the Knights in 2020 had the season not been canceled.
"He told me he wanted to help develop the freshmen, just like the older guys did when he was a freshman," Frietag said. "I think he truly meant that."
Hesson plans to study architecture at the University of Nebraska.
