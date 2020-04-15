Knights' Hesson emphasizes scrambling, experience and leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hit it straight and true, and golf is a beautiful game.

But when you don't, scrambling is essential, and Jack Hesson has made that a strength of his game.

"I think my ability to get out of trouble is my biggest asset," said the Lincoln Southeast senior. "I don't hit it the farthest or the straightest, but if I get in trouble, I can get to the green and get a par.

"High school tournaments are just one day, so you have to take what you can get, and sometimes scrambling for a par is the best you can do. Sometimes, salvaging a bogey is your best option. It's an underrated skill to have."

Hesson said high school golf requires a bit different approach than summer golf.

"In high school, your team is depending on you, even if you are not playing your best," he said. "There are times you have to know how to handle the situation and make the most of it.