GWSF event honors athletes and advocates

Athletes and female sports advocates were honored Feb. 5 at the 24th annual Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness awards banquet at the Nebraska Champions Club, 707 Stadium Drive, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dr. JoAnne Owens-Nauslar, a GWSF Committee member, served as master of ceremonies.

Girls and women honored at this year’s event included:

- STAR CITY SPORTS YOUTH ATHLETES OF THE YEAR – Hanna Ray, a cross country and track star at Lincoln Northeast, and Abbie Squier, who excelled at softball and the shot put at Lincoln Southwest. Ray is one of the top distance runners in Nebraska, and also one of the state’s top academic varsity athletes with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.371. She holds all of the Rockets’ cross country course records and track records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. She is a three-time cross country state medalist in Class A who earned Super State Athlete of the Year twice. At the state meet last fall, she placed fifth in a very talented Class A field. She has been a team captain in both cross country and track for two years.