Fun awaits you at Grandpa’s Woods

ELMWOOD - Mike and Cyndi Craig have carried on the tradition of fun and friendliness at Grandpa’s Woods Golf Course.

Having worked three years at the family-owned course, the Craigs bought the business in 2015 and leased the property and clubhouse from Rex and Donna Clements, who had run the course and clubhouse for 50 years.

Just a 30-minute drive from Lincoln, Grandpa’s Woods is a cozy, par-30 executive course. Six of the course’s nine holes are par-threes, but the course’s small greens, water obstacles and other challenges will require you to use all your clubs.

Grandpa’s Woods sells memberships and is open for public play. It operates a 10-week summer men’s league on Tuesdays and a monthly doubles tournament. The course is open daily from dawn to dusk, but tee-time reservations are recommended to help golfers avoid conflicts with special events.

The clubhouse includes an upstairs party room that seats up to 60. Partiers have an option of enjoying on-site catering, featuring home-style food prepared by Cyndi and her staff, or bringing food in. A full beverage service is also available.

To get to Grandpa’s from Elmwood, go 2 miles north, 1 mile east and a half-mile north.

