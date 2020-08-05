From Mound to Medic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the upsides of this prolonged period of self-isolation has been the opportunity to pause and reflect.

If you’re a baseball fan – and you likely are, since you’re reading this article – you’ve had more than ample time to relive baseball memories of your childhood and to catch up on those classic baseball movies on MLB Network.

But after watching Shoeless Joe Jackson emerge from the Iowa cornfields for the 17th time in two months of TV viewing during the lockdown, even “Field of Dreams” loses some of its luster.

Gene Stohs, on the other hand, has turned to his old scrapbooks to pass the time during these months of social distancing. The 69-year-old retired Lincoln physician has plenty of yarns to spin, and memories to relive, through his four seasons as a Husker pitcher and outfielder (1969-1972) and two summers of semi-pro ball (1970-1971).

Oakland A’s offer sheet

Sifting through his scrapbooks on a recent spring day, Stohs ran across an offer sheet the Oakland A’s had issued in 1968 after they selected the Grand Island pitcher-outfielder in the 12th round of that year’s draft.