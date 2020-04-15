Friend CC among best 9-hole courses in Nebraska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Standing on the green tee box, looking at the first hole, you might get the idea that Friend Country Club is a pretty wonderful place.

Standing on that first hole, you can see a lot of the course. Trees on the right beckon your ball, and the green is right there, 470 yards away.

A great way to start the day.

"I've played this course forever, and No. 1 is my favorite hole because there is so much promise – from a possible eagle three to a blowup eight," said Logan Betka, superintendent at the Friend CC.

"You can try and blast away and set up getting on the green in two with two really good shots," he said. "And you have those trees, very mature trees on the left, some on the right, and the water right in front of the green." And don't forget the bunkers.

"Feeling lucky? Go for it," he said.

Actually, the first of the gorgeous nine-hole dream of a course just 50 minutes south and west of Lincoln is just a primer.