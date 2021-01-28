SPORTS PAGES cover text and photos

Manzitto ball carrier #8 Landen Lingenfelter runs the ball during a Lincoln Youth Football League C Division game in fall 2019 vs. Green Furnace & Plumbing.
Fritton Photography, Courtesy photo
Lincoln Christian's Barrett Power shoots as St. Paul's Anna Thede looks on during the Class C-1 girls state basketball semifinals in March 2020 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hastreiter (30) scores inside as Lincoln East’s Quinton Adams (5) defends in February 2020 at Lincoln Pius X.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska's Megan Schweihofer competes on the beam during the Masters Classic in March 2019 at the Devaney Sports Center.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Union Bank's Jase Woita takes a throw too late to get out Fremont's Carter Sintek at first base during an American Legion game in July 2020 at Sherman Field. Union Bank won the game 3-0.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Riley Wrhel hits onto the seventh green in the Spartan Invitational in September 2020 at Mahoney Golf Course.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's John Friendt (right) wrestles Bellevue West's James Keller during the Gator Invitational Jan. 9, 2021 at Lincoln North Star.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Lutheran's Raegan Holle dives for a St. Paul shot in a Class C-1 semifinal at the state volleyball tournament Nov. 6, 2020 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer reacts after finishing first in the prelims of the boys 50-yard freestyle at the state swimming meet in February 2020 at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska's Meg Brandt is tripped up by BYU's Josie Guinn during their 2-2 game in August 2018 at Hibner Field.
Emily Blobaum
Lincoln East's Yakub Islamov hits a forehand during against Omaha Westside's Aaron Shefsky in the No. 2 singles final at the Class A boys state tennis tournament in Omaha in October 2020.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
"Solitude," choreographed by McKaylee True of True Dance & Co., was announced as one of the top 12 winning numbers in Break the Floor Productions' 2020 competition, which included national and international entries.
