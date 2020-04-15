Develop an ‘I can, I will’ mindset

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Each spring, my high school soccer team chooses a theme for the season. This spring, it was “I can, I will,” which reflects the growth mindset of my players.

A growth mindset helps improve the outcome whether you are on the soccer field, golf course or facing other challenges. The concept of mindsets has evolved from the work of psychologist Dr. Carol Dweck, who identifies two mindsets – a “growth mindset” and a “fixed mindset.”

Focusing on effort, specifically persistent effort is important for us, our players, students and employees to have success on the field, in the classroom and beyond. Focusing on persistent effort promotes a mindset that recognizes success is based on hard work, learning, training and perseverance. A person with a growth mindset knows that performance can always be improved, and learning comes from reflecting on what we can do differently after making a mistake. Mistakes come from doing, and so does success. People with a growth mindset focus on the questions of “How can I get better?” and “What do I have to do to get better?”