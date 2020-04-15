Develop an ‘I can, I will’ mindset

Each spring, my high school soccer team chooses a theme for the season. This spring, it was “I can, I will,” which reflects the growth mindset of my players.
A growth mindset helps improve the outcome whether you are on the soccer field, golf course or facing other challenges. The concept of mindsets has evolved from the work of psychologist Dr. Carol Dweck, who identifies two mindsets – a “growth mindset” and a “fixed mindset.”
Focusing on effort, specifically persistent effort is important for us, our players, students and employees to have success on the field, in the classroom and beyond. Focusing on persistent effort promotes a mindset that recognizes success is based on hard work, learning, training and perseverance. A person with a growth mindset knows that performance can always be improved, and learning comes from reflecting on what we can do differently after making a mistake. Mistakes come from doing, and so does success. People with a growth mindset focus on the questions of “How can I get better?” and “What do I have to do to get better?”
The “I can, I will” instead of “I can’t, I won’t” is an important attribute of people with a growth mindset. If you have ever stood over a short putt and thought, “I am going to miss,” I imagine you did. When I played a lot of golf, I had to constantly remind myself in these situations to have a positive mindset and tell myself “it’s in the hole” as I stepped up to the putt. Positive self-talk is something you have control over. It can take you a long way down the path of developing your growth mindset.
As a coach, educator and employer, encourage development of the growth mindset. However, keep in mind that it takes practice. I continuously emphasize that players and students focus on doing their best and improving, as these are things they have control over and can take charge of. I encourage them to take charge and responsibility for their success, and to look at setbacks as motivation to learn and improve.
Try the “I can, I will” approach to challenges. I am confident that you and those that you lead, coach and teach will experience more positive outcomes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!