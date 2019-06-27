Dominators Baseball was started in 1994. That's 25 years of many state championships, top 10 places at World Series and many more to come!
Dominator Softball was started 10 years ago and has its share of tournament championships -- even finishing in the top 10 at nationals.
Dominators are dedicated to player development. We’ve invested in the baseball/softball training system called Hittrax, which provides our pitchers, hitters, catchers and coaches the data to make players better. This technology is used by colleges all over the U.S., and Nebraska Dominators is the only organization in town to have its own. Hittrax technology allows for your player to get instant feedback and show numerical progress.
We have our OWN, yes our OWN, 10,000-square-foot indoor facility. The teams get two practice time slots a week. Players and family members get unlimited use of our indoor facility at any time!
To set up a time to tour the indoor facility and for Baseball information, call Jared Wolfe at (402) 430-0048. For Softball information, call Kelly Wolfe at 402-430-9152.