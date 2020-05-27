CSG Virtual Torch Run starts June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Nebraska Sports Council (NSC) has announced that the Cornhusker State Games (CSG) Torch Run will be conducted virtually from June 1-25 across all counties in Nebraska.

The new format calls for runners to register, run a minimum of one mile in a safe location in their home county, and then post a selfie-photo or video from their mile(s) on the CSG Torch Run Facebook page on the day assigned to their county. It is still free to participate, and all runners receive a free shirt (while supplies last) and entry into a daily prize drawing.

“Obviously, we made the change to a virtual format for everyone’s safety, but the bright side is that without a physical route, every runner in Nebraska has a chance to participate close to home,” NSC Executive Director Dave Mlnarik said.

Those interested in running can register and find more details, including the updated schedule and map, at CornhuskerStateGames.com, but here is a breakdown of the key elements:

• Dates: June 1-25 with 3-6 counties scheduled per day.

• Location: Safe mile(s) in runner’s home county.

• Eligibility: Nebraska runners of all ages/abilities who can run at least a mile and post a photo or video using #CSGTorch.