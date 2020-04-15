Advice for parenting and coaching junior golfers

Here are a few strategies, ideas and essential tips for parenting and coaching the new generation of junior golfers.
Mild versus burning desire
A mild desire leads to mild results. A burning desire is what gets you through all the hard work necessary to overcome the inevitable obstacles that develop along the way. If you want something, then giving up is not an option. Children who fill themselves and their environment with desire boosters will have a much better chance to obtain their goals.
Kid confidence
A key to success in any aspect of life is to believe in your ability. A round of golf has its ups and downs. Self-belief keeps you in the game. The ability to perform under pressure isn’t something children aren’t born with. It is nurtured by experience and good mental coaching. Change during the round will favor a confident mind. The ability to have emotional control in highly intense and stressful situations, such as competition, is a huge advantage over the field. Great results tend to follow a confident mind. The brain is a powerful ally, but it can be terrible enemy.
Avoid comparisons
Comparing your child to another junior golfer or sibling may seem like an efficient motivational tactic, but actually the effect is short-lived or has no effect at all. Encourage your child to focus on his or her unique talents and abilities instead of trying to be like someone else. As parents, we have to accept the fact that there will always be someone better. The next time you feel your child may be falling into the comparison trap, be ready to explain to him/her why comparisons may not be a good idea.
Charting progress
Sometimes taking a step back and looking at one’s overall progress can be a good measuring tool. Tracking progression will allow you to measure your child’s development and help him/her recognize improvement. Not only does this help you maintain your patience, it also helps your young golfer maintain motivation to keep moving forward. Each child, regardless of their chronological age, should have their golf skills monitored for progress from time to time. Just like anything else that is worth it, progression can take time. Be patient with your child. Learn to love the different stages of progress. When dealing with your child, try to recognize the internal motivators that drive him/her to progression.
How golf talent develops
Children will have periods when they plateau, when they improve rapidly and when they regress, and that is all part of the golf development process. The latter is difficult for parents to witness. But it is reality. Golf talent development is a little like the stock stock market; it has its ups and downs. Don’t lose your patience during the golf development process. In fact, search for more patience with your junior golfer during the development process.
The author, Dave Malone, is a U.S. Kids Certified Coach, Titleist Performance Institute Certified Junior Golf Coach, Positive Coaching Alliance Member, PGA Master Golf Professional and Pine Lake Junior Golf Director. Questions? You can reach Malone at 402-560-3371 or dmalonepga1@gmail.com.
