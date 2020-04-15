Advice for parenting and coaching junior golfers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here are a few strategies, ideas and essential tips for parenting and coaching the new generation of junior golfers.

Mild versus burning desire

A mild desire leads to mild results. A burning desire is what gets you through all the hard work necessary to overcome the inevitable obstacles that develop along the way. If you want something, then giving up is not an option. Children who fill themselves and their environment with desire boosters will have a much better chance to obtain their goals.

Kid confidence

A key to success in any aspect of life is to believe in your ability. A round of golf has its ups and downs. Self-belief keeps you in the game. The ability to perform under pressure isn’t something children aren’t born with. It is nurtured by experience and good mental coaching. Change during the round will favor a confident mind. The ability to have emotional control in highly intense and stressful situations, such as competition, is a huge advantage over the field. Great results tend to follow a confident mind. The brain is a powerful ally, but it can be terrible enemy.

Avoid comparisons