A tribute to a baseball family

Charlie Colón’s dad, Floyd Colón, had quite a playing career on the diamonds, earning induction into both the Nebraska Baseball and Softball Halls of Fame. He was forced to quit playing ball when his knees gave out in the early 1980s, about the time Charlie and younger brother Mick began playing in organized youth leagues. Floyd later coached a semi-pro baseball team.

Those are admirable on-field achievements, for sure. But the fond memories I have of Floyd Colón stem from the Nebraska Yankees Fan Club, a fun-loving group of guys (and gals) formed by Floyd and his wife, Fran, about 10 years ago. It all started as a half-dozen Yankee fans gathering for coffee and grew to a database containing more than 150 names. The informal group met occasionally for a beverage, a buffet and a lot of baseball banter – three of my favorite B’s. The group brought in high-profile speakers such as Ralph Terry (driving all the way from his Kansas home), Bob Cerv and Darin Erstad.

The gatherings were moderated by Floyd Colón, a guy who can light up a room with his zeal and love of the game. The group has been inactive in recent years, but will always be remembered by this Red Sox fan for their willingness to overlook my allegiance and welcome me as one of their own. Charlie Colón’s warm welcome personifies his dad’s friendliness.