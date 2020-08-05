A season unlike any other -- But, hey, it’s baseball

No fans in stands

The most noticeable difference, of course, is the absence of fans in the stands (and no analysts in the broadcast booth, for that matter).

While you’re sitting in your recliner, trying to identify the game being played on TV, you can look back on those days of being a fan in the stands and doing something as innocuous as ordering a hot dog from a vendor. You thought nothing of eating it after it’s been handled by everyone in the row, long before Dr. Anthony Fauci was a household name.

That was life earlier this year, but seemingly an eternity ago.

The finish line?

Buster Olney, a respected name in the game, predicted in mid-July there was a 40% chance that the MLB season would start as scheduled on July 23, and a “zero-percent chance” that the season would end on time. Well, he whiffed on the first prediction. Who knows about the latter one?