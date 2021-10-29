Zoerb of Opendorse addresses NIL in college athletics

“When he was forced into retirement from college football due to concussions at an early age, he dedicated his life to building a company that is equipped to help student athletes realize that this window of opportunity is fleeting and doesn’t last forever, and he has experienced it firsthand,” said Zoerb. “So the company that he built, Opendorse, is designed to help the athletes maximize their opportunity while they have it.”

And the opportunity for student athletes flourished with the advent of NIL in 2021. Zoerb, who joined Opendorse in December 2020, already knew of the potential for helping student athletes. For the past eight years, he had worked at the Husker Sports Network, which utilized the Opendorse software to help promote present and former Husker athletes through marketing of their photos and videos for the athletic department – in other words, name image and likeness.