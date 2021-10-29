Zoerb of Opendorse addresses NIL in college athletics

Since the NCAA adopted the Name Image Likeness policy in June and state governments enacted legislation to enable it, the phenomenon has exploded across the college sports scene and campuses. And the business of marketing the student athlete brand is running rampant across social media.
One of the local companies that has taken most advantage of the recent developments is Opendorse, based in downtown Lincoln near 13th and Q streets.
“What we’re really doing is providing a unique opportunity for athletes to become entrepreneurs,” Michael Zoerb from Opendorse said Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district of downtown Lincoln. “Since the NCAA has backed off NIL, we’ve been given a new set of rule structure, with not a whole lot of rule structure. Within that void is a pretty good opportunity for Opendorse to let student athletes utilize our software.”
The software that Opendorse deploys allows it to be “the athlete marketing solution for teams, schools, advertisers and agencies” from their website. The founders are former Husker football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic. They launched Opendorse in 2012 after forming its predecessor, Hurrdat, in 2010, which is a marketing agency now based in Omaha.
Zoerb likes to tell the story of how Opendorse founder Lawrence is empathetic to the plight and small window of opportunity for today’s athlete.
“When he was forced into retirement from college football due to concussions at an early age, he dedicated his life to building a company that is equipped to help student athletes realize that this window of opportunity is fleeting and doesn’t last forever, and he has experienced it firsthand,” said Zoerb. “So the company that he built, Opendorse, is designed to help the athletes maximize their opportunity while they have it.”
And the opportunity for student athletes flourished with the advent of NIL in 2021. Zoerb, who joined Opendorse in December 2020, already knew of the potential for helping student athletes. For the past eight years, he had worked at the Husker Sports Network, which utilized the Opendorse software to help promote present and former Husker athletes through marketing of their photos and videos for the athletic department – in other words, name image and likeness.
“I am proud to now work with over 150 universities of which our flagship partner is the University of Nebraska. The Opendorse software is a distribution tool to get the photos and videos to the athletes to help their brands,” said Zoerb, who has watched the industry explode with astronomical number increases. “There are 5,000 pro athletes in which we could work with around the world with our software. Now there are 500,000 student athletes across the NCAA that we can work with. That’s 100-fold worth of opportunities.”
Zoerb said Opendorse has more than doubled its number of employees in the past year. He said he was employee number 32 about a year ago, and recently at a quarterly meeting it was announced that 84 employees now work at Opendorse.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.