Zimmer to lead annual fall tour Sunday at Wyuka

Wyuka Historical Foundation invites everyone to the annual fall tour of the historic and beautiful Wyuka Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Once again, Ed Zimmer will serve as the tour guide.

Attendees are asked to meet at Rudge Chapel, 3600 O St. The tour will be conducted entirely outside.

Wyuka is Nebraska's state-chartered cemetery, originally established in 1869 for the Union soldiers of the Civil War. A handful of Confederate soldiers, as well as thousands of military from other wars, are buried in Wyuka’s three Soldiers Circles and in adjacent plots within the cemetery.

Zimmer will provide a historic perspective of monuments and share stories of "notables" from business, education and government. Wyuka is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum.