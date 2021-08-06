YPG seeks nominations to recognize young leaders

Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG) members are accepting nominations for the 2021 Young Lincoln Leader Awards.

The second annual awards ceremony will take place during Young Professionals Week in September to recognize and honor individuals under age 40 who make outstanding contributions in the community. The open nomination period for the Young Lincoln Leaders Awards (YLLA) is underway and will conclude Aug. 27.

“Part of attracting talent to the community includes recognizing and celebrating the contributions of the young leaders who are already doing great things here in Lincoln,” said Wendy Birdsall, Lincoln Chamber president. “Lincoln’s young leaders make incredible contributions across all sectors and deserve recognition for their efforts to grow our city and make it a desirable place to live and work.”

Individuals can be nominated for a YLLA in seven categories, including Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and Young Citizen’s Award. Businesses and organizations will also be recognized in two categories, Next Generation Workplace and Award for Diversity and Inclusion.