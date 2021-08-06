YPG seeks nominations to recognize young leaders

Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG) members are accepting nominations for the 2021 Young Lincoln Leader Awards.
The second annual awards ceremony will take place during Young Professionals Week in September to recognize and honor individuals under age 40 who make outstanding contributions in the community. The open nomination period for the Young Lincoln Leaders Awards (YLLA) is underway and will conclude Aug. 27.
“Part of attracting talent to the community includes recognizing and celebrating the contributions of the young leaders who are already doing great things here in Lincoln,” said Wendy Birdsall, Lincoln Chamber president. “Lincoln’s young leaders make incredible contributions across all sectors and deserve recognition for their efforts to grow our city and make it a desirable place to live and work.”
Individuals can be nominated for a YLLA in seven categories, including Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and Young Citizen’s Award. Businesses and organizations will also be recognized in two categories, Next Generation Workplace and Award for Diversity and Inclusion.
“Last year’s Young Lincoln Leader Awards were an unprecedented success, from an impressive pool of nominees to the lively and engaging awards ceremony,” said Brie Frickenstein, Lincoln YPG chairman. “I encourage the community to take advantage of this opportunity to recognize a diverse group of young leaders and the organizations that foster their talent.”
An external nominating committee of seven leaders in business, nonprofits, public service and education has been assembled to evaluate and select the finalists in each of the seven categories.
“Lincoln is brimming with top young talent and businesses who care about our community and make our city a wonderful place to live and work,” said Liz Ring Carlson, Selection Committee member and second vice president at Ameritas. “I look forward to a well-deserved celebration of their hard work and impressive achievements.”
Finalists will be announced Sept. 13 and honored at a Sept. 30 event during Lincoln’s annual YP Week. Anyone can submit a nomination at lincolnypg.com/about-YLLA, where event sponsorships and individual tickets will also be available for purchase.
The Lincoln YPG is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership and networking opportunities. With more than 2,000 members, the Lincoln YPG is one of the largest in the country. To learn more or join, visit LincolnYPG.com.