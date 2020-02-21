Youth to perform in Abendmusik concert series

Concerts by Abendmusik, a nonprofit performing arts series, are coming up at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets:

• Iowa State Singers will perform today, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Having recently performed for the National Convention of the American Choral Directors Association, the Iowa State Singers and conductor James Rodde from Iowa State University will share an eclectic program and an electric performance. The concert will be free to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

• The Youth Masterworks Festival will take place Monday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Conductor Marques Garrett will lead more than 200 local high school musicians in Dan Forrest's "Jubilate Deo" -- an enlightening piece that brings to life the global outreach of Psalm 100's "O be joyful in the Lord, all ye lands," by setting it in seven different languages. Local high school choirs from Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast and Norris will collaborate with talented youth and professional instrumentalists in what has become Abendmusik's annual youth festival. The concert will be free to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

"Youth outreach and inclusion are two abiding principles of Abendmusik," said Trey Coley, Abendmusik's executive director. "In that spirit, the two upcoming concerts will showcase the incredible musical talent of high school and college vocalists."

For more details, contact Coley at trey@abendmusik.org or 402-476-9933.