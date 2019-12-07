Youth take over Bud Light bowling championships

The tournament's first champions were Lon Hollibaugh and Chris Johnson, who qualified in 15th place. They had to win five two-game matches to claim the championship. In the championship match, they defeated Zach Karr and Kolby Crowell, 430 to 330.

The Bud Light finals consisted of nine games of head-to-head competition, with a 10th game by position after the initial nine games. The only 300 rolled in the tournament was by Ryan Powers in the fifth game of the finals. Only half of the finalists averaged over 200 in the finals.

Anthony Dodge won the championship by 158 pins after finishing 8-2 in the finals. His only two losses were to second-place Mark Porter, 228-223 and 247-226. Dodge said he didn’t feel he had confidence about winning until the fourth or fifth game of the finals. That is when he realized that his shot was staying consistent, and he didn’t have to make major moves on the lanes to maintain his line to the pocket. He really didn’t think that he could dominate the way he did, because he was only in front by 37 pins after game five. His scoring stayed consistent while the others ran into tougher conditions and fell back, which led to his 158-pin final margin.