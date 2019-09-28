{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln’s Star City Optimist Youth Foundation hosted four local TriStar Football Punt, Pass, and Kick contests at Kahoa, Humann, Maxey and Fredstrom Elementary Schools Sept. 15-19. Of the 160 contestants, the 58 winners qualifying for the state contest at Nebraska Wesleyan on October 13 are:

Boys

Age 6: Micah Mercer, Caleb Cole, Jayden Fitzgerald, Korbin Schneider

Age 7: Maxim Parker, Remy Schnell, James Seip, Zaydon Chairez

Age 8: Mason Scribner, Braxton Hartman, Noah Hamilton, Cale Kleager

Age 9: Bryson Shepard, Exavior Dasenbock, Kyson Mercer, Gage Anderson

Age 10: Zayner Scully-Martin, Tobin Gronewald, Nathan Hazen, Keir Wayne-Browne

Age 11: Mason Sobotka, Chase Cole, Kyle Campbell, Reid Meves

Age 12: Nicholas Wendt, Carson Lodge, Konnor Bruestle, Drew Mittan

Age 13: Easton Zastrow, Blake Gronewald, Jahan Fatemi, Bobby Reichel

Age 14: Cameron McManaman

Girls

Age 6: Aliya Wieting, Aubry Rohrig, Belle Wilkinson

Age 7: Kennedi Stephensen, Sophie Rohrig, Lendyn Myers, Sutton Blahak

Age 8: Blair VanDyke, Gretchen Mittan, Leyton Michaelis, Leyton Everson

Age 9: Brynley Chaiez, Macy Mach, Evelyn Dady, Shannon Anthony

Age 10: Paiton Scott, Alix Wieting, Brooklyn VanDyke, Bristol Sisson

Age 11: Lucy Anderson, Lily Hoffart, Jacy Hamilton, Katey Reichel

Age 12: Vittoria Quaranta

Age 13: Brynn Nickolous

The top five finishers in each age and gender category at the state contest will earn trophies.

