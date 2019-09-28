Lincoln’s Star City Optimist Youth Foundation hosted four local TriStar Football Punt, Pass, and Kick contests at Kahoa, Humann, Maxey and Fredstrom Elementary Schools Sept. 15-19. Of the 160 contestants, the 58 winners qualifying for the state contest at Nebraska Wesleyan on October 13 are:
Boys
Age 6: Micah Mercer, Caleb Cole, Jayden Fitzgerald, Korbin Schneider
Age 7: Maxim Parker, Remy Schnell, James Seip, Zaydon Chairez
Age 8: Mason Scribner, Braxton Hartman, Noah Hamilton, Cale Kleager
Age 9: Bryson Shepard, Exavior Dasenbock, Kyson Mercer, Gage Anderson
Age 10: Zayner Scully-Martin, Tobin Gronewald, Nathan Hazen, Keir Wayne-Browne
Age 11: Mason Sobotka, Chase Cole, Kyle Campbell, Reid Meves
Age 12: Nicholas Wendt, Carson Lodge, Konnor Bruestle, Drew Mittan
Age 13: Easton Zastrow, Blake Gronewald, Jahan Fatemi, Bobby Reichel
Age 14: Cameron McManaman
Girls
Age 6: Aliya Wieting, Aubry Rohrig, Belle Wilkinson
Age 7: Kennedi Stephensen, Sophie Rohrig, Lendyn Myers, Sutton Blahak
Age 8: Blair VanDyke, Gretchen Mittan, Leyton Michaelis, Leyton Everson
Age 9: Brynley Chaiez, Macy Mach, Evelyn Dady, Shannon Anthony
Age 10: Paiton Scott, Alix Wieting, Brooklyn VanDyke, Bristol Sisson
Age 11: Lucy Anderson, Lily Hoffart, Jacy Hamilton, Katey Reichel
Age 12: Vittoria Quaranta
Age 13: Brynn Nickolous
The top five finishers in each age and gender category at the state contest will earn trophies.