Youth honored at 4-H awards celebration

NEBRASKA 4-H CLUBS OF EXCELLENCE

These clubs have met the criteria outlined by the State 4-H Office to be considered a “Club of Excellence.” Some of the criteria includes: choose/elect youth officers, have one club project that members do together and complete one community service project.

Clever Clovers, Cornerstone Equestrian, Fantastic 4, Five Star 4-H’ers, Fusion 4-H’ers, Go Go Goat Getters, Joe’s Clover Knights, JP2 Crew, MoPac 4-H Club, Rabbits R Us, Teen Council.

OUTSTANDING 4-H CLUBS

To encourage participation in the county fair, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club awards traveling trophies to the top 4-H clubs participating in the Lancaster County Super Fair. One category winner is awarded the Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup as the overall Outstanding 4-H Club for the year. Clubs receive points based on all members’ total fair exhibit and contest placings. The Outstanding 4-H Clubs were also recognized at a Kiwanis meeting.

Category I (membership of 5–10): Boots N’ Hooves of the Lincoln and Waverly area — The club’s 10 members were enrolled in horse and dog project areas and entered 143 total exhibits at the fair. This is the club’s first year as an outstanding 4-H club. Teresa Brandt and Sheri Hampton are the leaders.