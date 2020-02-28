Youth honored at 4-H awards celebration

Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County presented its annual 4-H Achievement Celebration on Feb. 11. A week earlier, Lancaster County Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 11 as “4-H Achievement Day.” 4-H members, clubs and leaders were recognized for their many 2019 achievements.
NEBRASKA 4-H ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
The Nebraska 4-H Achievement Application is a record of a 4-H member’s annual achievements in 4-H, including accomplishments, leadership experiences, community service and career exploration.
Completed a junior application — Noah Babcock (Waverly), Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Reagan Breuer (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Adam Gabel (Lincoln), Ethan Gabel (Lincoln), Morgan Gabel (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Micah Pracheil (Lincoln), Parker Smith (Lincoln), Pearce Smith (Lincoln), Preston Smith (Lincoln).
Completed a senior application — Ellie Babcock (Waverly), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln), Riley Peterson (Lincoln), Taylor Yakel (Lincoln).
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARDS
Presented to 4-H’ers who have completed the most hours of community service.
Age 13 and under — Samuel Babcock (Waverly), Brooklyn Blunt (Lincoln), Jonathan Cook (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Andrew Frain (Lincoln), Dailee Guthrie (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Mischa Lunquist (Raymond), Nettie Lunquist (Raymond), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Alexa Smith (Lincoln), Hannah Thomson (Palmyra), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Ava Vogel (Martell), Conner Vogel (Martell), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
Age 14 and over — Mindy Bartels (Lincoln), Thomas Cook (Lincoln), Nathan Gabel (Lincoln), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), Madelyn Kreifels (Lincoln), Katie Nepper (Lincoln), Eliese Schwinck (Lincoln), David Swotek (Lincoln), Elena Thomson (Palmyra), Avery Tonniges (Waverly).
DIAMOND CLOVER PROGRAM
This statewide program encourages 4-H members to engage in a variety of projects and activities. Every 4-H’er who participates can earn recognition. At the beginning of the 4-H year, youth choose goals from a provided list, and at the end of the 4-H year, they complete a report that documents their accomplishments. Youth may progress from Levels 1–6.
Level 1 – Amethyst: Anna Bals (Lincoln), Ellie Bonenberger (Lincoln), Josiah Boysen (Lincoln), Joey Branch (Lincoln), Reagan Burklund (Lincoln), Ellie Carpenter (Lincoln), Maggie Carpenter (Lincoln), Collette Essay (Lincoln), Frankie Fendrick (Lincoln), Adam Gabel (Lincoln), Stacia Grosserode (Lincoln), Audrina Hance (Eagle), Giselle Hance (Eagle), Parker Hansen (Lincoln), Sydney Kruse (Lincoln), Grace Mentzer (Lincoln), Bailey Petersen (Lincoln), Maria Polk (Lincoln), Gianna Russman (Lincoln), Carson Schultze (Lincoln), Mabel Sobansky (Lincoln), Eva Thompson (Lincoln), Mya Thompson (Lincoln), Reagan Tonkin (Lincoln), Anastasia Yallaly (Lincoln), Cecilia Yallaly (Lincoln), Isabel Yallaly (Lincoln).
Level 2 – Aquamarine: Vyvian Alstrom (Lincoln), Isaac Baehr (Lincoln), Emily Bauman (Lincoln), Brooklyn Blunt (Lincoln), Bethany Budell (Lincoln), Isabel Buss (Lincoln), Elise Chadwick (Lincoln), Khloe Cuttlers (Raymond), Kate Diederich (Lincoln), Rosalyn Frese (Lincoln), Scarlett Fulkerson (Lincoln), Kaitlyn Giles (Lincoln), Dailee Guthrie (Lincoln), Isabella Hytrek (Cortland), Josie Johnson (Walton), Abby Kruse (Lincoln), Kennedy McCarville (Lincoln), Elizabeth Moje (Lincoln), Vanessa Peterson (Lincoln), Catherine Polk (Lincoln), Susannah Schulte (Lincoln), Jacalyn Srb (Lincoln), Julia Srb (Lincoln), Lily Wooledge (Hickman).
Level 3 – Ruby: Jacob Bauman (Lincoln), Kaylee Boysen (Lincoln), Gracie Czyz (Walton), Grace Diederich (Lincoln), Andrew Frain (Lincoln), Morgan Gabel (Lincoln), Sarah Lange (Raymond), Claire Polk (Lincoln), Lily Russman (Lincoln), Preston Smith (Lincoln), Emma Thomson (Palmyra), Kamryn Wanser (Lincoln).
Level 4 – Sapphire: Clare Bauman (Lincoln), Aleyna Cuttlers (Raymond), Celia Faith (Lincoln), Ethan Gabel (Lincoln), Kylie Hansen (Lincoln), Parker Smith (Lincoln), Hannah Thomson (Palmyra).
Level 5 – Emerald: Clara Johnson (Walton), Riley Peterson (Lincoln), Eliese Schwinck (Lincoln), Pearce Smith (Lincoln), Avery Tonniges (Waverly).
Level 6 – Diamond: Ella Hendricksen (Lincoln), Abigail Kreifels (Lincoln), John Sump (Lincoln).
NEBRASKA 4-H CLUBS OF EXCELLENCE
These clubs have met the criteria outlined by the State 4-H Office to be considered a “Club of Excellence.” Some of the criteria includes: choose/elect youth officers, have one club project that members do together and complete one community service project.
Clever Clovers, Cornerstone Equestrian, Fantastic 4, Five Star 4-H’ers, Fusion 4-H’ers, Go Go Goat Getters, Joe’s Clover Knights, JP2 Crew, MoPac 4-H Club, Rabbits R Us, Teen Council.
OUTSTANDING 4-H CLUBS
To encourage participation in the county fair, Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club awards traveling trophies to the top 4-H clubs participating in the Lancaster County Super Fair. One category winner is awarded the Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup as the overall Outstanding 4-H Club for the year. Clubs receive points based on all members’ total fair exhibit and contest placings. The Outstanding 4-H Clubs were also recognized at a Kiwanis meeting.
Category I (membership of 5–10): Boots N’ Hooves of the Lincoln and Waverly area — The club’s 10 members were enrolled in horse and dog project areas and entered 143 total exhibits at the fair. This is the club’s first year as an outstanding 4-H club. Teresa Brandt and Sheri Hampton are the leaders.
Category II (membership of 11–20) and Wayne C. Farmer Memorial Cup winner: Fusion 4-H’ers of Lincoln — The club’s 12 members were enrolled in approximately 15 project areas and entered 186 total exhibits at fair. This is the club’s third year as an outstanding 4-H club and Wayne C. Farmer trophy winner. Marsha Prior and Analisa Peterson are the leaders.
Category III (membership of 21 or more): Joe’s Clover Knights of the Lincoln area — The club’s approximately 100 members were enrolled in at least 15 project areas and entered approximately 320 total exhibits at fair. This is the club’s second year as an outstanding 4-H club. Anne Johnson is the leader.
NATIONAL LEADERSHIP AWARD
Each year, Lancaster County 4-H selects 4-H members to be awarded the National Leadership Award on behalf of the American Youth Foundation. Lancaster County 4-H Council pays the award fees. The award recognizes youth ages 15-18 who strive to be their personal best and make a positive difference in their schools, youth groups, 4-H clubs and communities.
Nathan Gabel (Lincoln), John Sump (Lincoln), David Swotek (Lincoln), John Swotek (Lincoln).
OUTSTANDING 4-H MEMBERS
Presented to individuals 14 years of age or older who have excelled in his/her involvement with the Lancaster County 4-H program. Selection is based on participation in a wide variety — and depth of — 4-H activities.
Ellie Babcock (Waverly) has had a truly amazing 10-year 4-H career. She has been a member of the Shamtastic Clovers club (serving as secretary for 1 year and president for 2 years), Teen Council and 4-H Council (serving as vice president for 2 years). Ellie has modeled original garments at Omaha Fashion Week two years in a row and attended National 4-H Congress. She has helped organize and present many 4-H workshops, including at Clover College.
Sidney Froistad (Lincoln) has been very involved in 4-H for 7 years as a member of Lucky Lopers and Prairie Star 4-H horse clubs (serving as president of Prairie Star for 6 years). She competed at the Western National Roundup two years in a row. Sidney has helped present at many 4-H horse clinics and at Clover College, as well as helping organize a mock horse judging contest.
4-H MERITORIOUS SERVICE
Presented to individuals or organizations who have exhibited consistent and strong support of the Lancaster County 4-H program.
Shirley Condon and Sheri Ramirez, both of Lincoln, have served together nearly 20 years as leaders of the Pet Pals 4-H club and superintendents of the 4-H Household Pets Show at the Lancaster County Super Fair. Shirley has given 38 years of service to 4-H as a member of 4-H Council, Clover College instructor, 4-H recruiter, key leader, county fair 4-H judge and record-book awards judge. Sheri has given 25 years of service to 4-H as leader of the Flamingos 4-H club, volunteer with Character Counts, Clover College helper and is currently on 4-H Council.
COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The Lancaster County 4-H program offers a variety of college scholarships to active senior 4-H members.
4-H Council awarded $700 scholarships to active Lancaster County 4-H’ers: Ellie Babcock (Waverly), Kali Burnham (Lincoln), Thomas Cook (Lincoln), Sarah Dilley (Lincoln), Catherine Hytrek (Cortland), Delaney Meyer (Lincoln), John Swotek (Lincoln).
4-H Teen Council awarded $300 scholarships to current 4-H’ers who are active in Teen Council: Ellie Babcock (Waverly), Thomas Cook (Lincoln), Delaney Meyer (Lincoln), John Swotek (Lincoln).
Lincoln Center Kiwanis awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a current high school senior who is active in 4-H: Bailey Donner (Crete).
Dick Fleming Leadership & Communication awarded a $250 scholarship to a 4-H’er who has excelled in leadership and communication through 4-H: Ellie Babcock (Waverly).