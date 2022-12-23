‘Your Team’: Realtors and more

In real estate, if two or more Realtors work together, they have to call themselves a team and have a team name. I’m blessed to have Rich Rodenburg as my partner in real estate. Our team is called Your Team.

We picked that name because we work hard for our clients. We try to help buyers and sellers make their way to the closing tables with as little stress as possible, which is a very difficult task. There are always hoops to jump through.

We are on call 24/7. Time is of the essence, and as Realtors we pick up our phones no matter what we are doing. You have to, and if a Realtor doesn’t, then it’s time to get a new Realtor.

Even though there are only two of us on our team, there are a lot of people behind us. Of course, there are all the loan officers, title workers, whole house inspectors, appraisers and contractors, but there’s much more to the package. Our families live every transaction with us. Phone calls during holiday meals, showings, listings, closings during happy and sad times in our lives.

Over the last seven years, Rich and I have racked up thousands of hours on the phone with our clients. We have sold millions and millions of dollars of real estate together, and for that we are truly blessed.

Thank God and technology for conference calls. A lot of these calls were conducted as Rich was walking his two beloved dogs: Murphy, a boxer, and Josie, a basset hound. We lost part of our team this past week to cancer – Murphy. If those two dogs could talk, they could share more real estate information than a lot of people who call themselves Realtors.

Rich and I have over 45 years of real estate experience between the two of us. Murphy had 9. Rich and Murphy walked over 10,000 miles together. One night, during one of their wonderful walks, a storm hit. There were tornado warnings. The wind was so strong, Rich and Murphy had to take refuge in an outhouse by a construction site. Rich said the thought to himself, “Can you imagine if this is how I leave this world, me and Murphy rolling down a street in an outhouse?”

Murphy trusted his human dad and always listened and behaved. Not so much with Josie. She was forever finding a scent and taking off on an adventure. One adventure was trying to play with a fox, and another taking off to be found a couple miles away. I’d worry till I got a call back saying all was well.

I wish dogs lived as long as people, and I wish some people lived as long as dogs. We all know those kinds of people. During this wonderful season, cherish your loved ones and remember your loved ones who have given so much joy to your family and are waiting for us in heaven.

And, of course, if you are buying or selling a home and want Realtors who truly care and not only give their time but time away from their families to make sure your needs are met, give Rich Rodenburg and Kim Soucie a call. You’re not just a sale to us. To us, as buyers and sellers, you mean the world to us. There are almost always difficulties in real estate we have to work through, but we will work through them together. From our families to yours, we hope and pray for happiness and peace.