Phyllic Ericson, Norden Club member and genealogist, will present "Your Family History -- Why It Matters" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St.

Ericson is a professional genealogist, researcher, author and lecturer. She is past president of the Lincoln-Lancaster Genealogical Society and facilitates the British and Nordic interest groups.

During the pandemic, Ericson focused on Danish and Swedish research. Through online records, she was able to navigate and extend her Danish ancestral line and her husband Ted's Swedish ancestral line back to the 1500s, adding several generations to the family tree. As a result, hundreds of ancestral names and stories previously unknown to the family were discovered.

Ericson is the former CEO of the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. She and Ted recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and have two daughters and five grandchildren.