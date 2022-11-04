Your credit score

When a lender helps prepare our clients to purchase a home, one of the first things they do is check your FICO credit scores. FICO has three different scores, and the middle score is usually what they look at. This score tells them if you can get a loan, and at what rate. Many things are taken into account for those scores to be computed, i.e., past loan and credit card payment history and usage (available credit).

Late payments and maxed-out credit cards can kill a score. Defaults are even tougher. A rare few don’t even have a score, which lenders will tell me can be worse than a low score, but a good lender can help establish and educate you on how to establish and boost your score.

Just announced by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), two new models will be introduced gradually. The FICO 10T and VantageScore 4.0 will take the place of the current model and will include such data as rent payments, utilities and even phone payments. This may be an advantage to those who have not taken out loans in the past but otherwise are current on other payments.

According to Tracy Hinton, of Gershman Mortgage, if a FICO score is less than 580 to 620, or for a first-time home buyer, 640, you may qualify. Then, your buying power increases from there. Anything over 740 qualifies you for a best rate.

You can check out your current score for free (once/year) at freecreditreport.com, or you can get it when asking your loan officer to help you pre-qualify for a loan.

In addition to credit score, a lender will look at your debt-to-income ratio, job history, etc.

Bottom line, when going through the pre-qualification or pre-approval process, please work with a local lender. We have so many horror stories about online lenders who are not based in the Lincoln area.

It is never too early to start the process, either with your lender, or ourselves, your Realtors.

Any questions? Please feel to reach out, and hopefully we can help guide you into your new dream home.

Rich Rodenburg: rich@cb-nhs.com or 402-440-7570

Kim Soucie: Kim@cb-nhs.com or 402-440-9199