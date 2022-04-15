Your best life now

If you have been debating whether or not now is the right time to buy a home, the answer definitively is yes. At least financially speaking, it is. Interest rates have begun to rise, but they are still historically low. At the time I’m writing this article, they are still in the 4-5.5% range depending upon your credit score, how much down payment you would be making, and even the price range of home you are looking at.

Articles by economists and real estate experts are all saying not to wait to buy. Even with interest rates increasing, they are not expecting home prices to go down. We’ve reached a new plateau of normal pricing. The exponential rise in home prices is expected to slow, but the prices themselves are not going to go downward. If you want a good deal, now is the closest thing you’re going to get over the next couple of years. Housing demand is expected to stay strong.

Some would warn that we are in an economic bubble and that bubbles burst! Another consideration; there is a limited supply of housing choices, including new construction. The limited supply of housing is not going to ease anytime soon. Builders cannot build fast enough and materials are in short supply. In addition to limited materials, there is an employee shortage. The numerous “help wanted” signs and job advertisements have crept into every sector, and there simply are not enough bodies.

The previous economic downturn was in part due to loose lending practices and far less oversight than today. Currently, lenders and buyers have many checks and balances to help ensure that a buyer is well qualified for the mortgage they are taking on. And finally, the volume of cash buyers in the real estate market has never been higher. Buyers are using savings, retirement funds, stimulus monies and the like to fund a purchase. The competition may be fierce, the costs high, the interest rate historically low, but with the satisfaction of knowing that at worst we are on a new plateau of value, you can live your best life NOW.

