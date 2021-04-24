You can still register for today's Walk for Freedom

It’s time to stand up again. It’s time to speak up again. It’s time to Walk for Freedom again.

And there's still time to register for the walk. Registration begins at 10 a.m. today, April 24, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena festival parking lot, and the walk will start at 11 a.m.

I’ve Got a Name, a nonprofit organization that fights sex trafficking in Lincoln and throughout Nebraska, will again host its annual Walk for Freedom. This year, the walk will begin at the Arena's festival parking lot and proceed across the Lincoln Bridge.

I’ve Got a Name’s Executive Director Paul Yates and Street Outreach Director Megan Johnson-Cook will address those in attendance at the start of the event. I’ve Got a Name will also announce its new Men’s Movement to end the demand of sex trafficking.

Last year, the organization canceled its walk due to public health concerns. With safety measures in place this year, I’ve Got a Name returns to publicly proclaim its fight against sex trafficking.