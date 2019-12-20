YMCA's Giving Tree brings holiday cheer to students

The YMCA of Lincoln is making the holidays brighter for children at Elliott Elementary School.
The YMCA’s annual Giving Tree program collected hundreds of donations for children in preschool through fourth grade so that every student at Elliott Elementary would receive a special holiday gift this year. Gifts were distributed by YMCA staff members and volunteers through the Y’s Community Learning Center program on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the fifth grade class received a surprise visit from Nebraska Husker athletes who presented them with holiday gifts and signed autographs, and answered a host of questions for the inquiring young minds.
At Elliott, over 87% of students qualify for free and reduced lunches. The central Lincoln neighborhood near 25th and O streets is home to a diverse range of lower-income families.
The YMCA of Lincoln leads the school’s Community Learning Center (CLC) program—providing after-school care and summer programming to keep students safe, learning and active while supporting their families. Students are able to partake in CLC programming at Elliott at no charge. This program has helped hundreds of students improve academically and has provided enriching experiences that they would not have had otherwise.
Elliott CLC Director Ale’ Stieren shared, “Toys, books and winter clothing were collected at our five membership facilities, as well as our administrative office. I’d like to send out a huge heartfelt thank you to our Y members and staff for their generosity in making this initiative a reality. The Giving Tree truly brings people together this time of year. And, seeing the joy in these children’s faces makes it all worth it.”
Teachers from Elliott Elementary and YMCA staff members volunteered to sort and package the holiday gifts for distribution.
Stieren added, “Being a part of the Giving Tree initiative really does get you in the festive spirit and mobilizes our community into action to help those in need.”
For more details about the YMCA’s Community Learning Center programs, visit ymcalincoln.org.