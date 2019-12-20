YMCA's Giving Tree brings holiday cheer to students

The YMCA of Lincoln is making the holidays brighter for children at Elliott Elementary School.

The YMCA’s annual Giving Tree program collected hundreds of donations for children in preschool through fourth grade so that every student at Elliott Elementary would receive a special holiday gift this year. Gifts were distributed by YMCA staff members and volunteers through the Y’s Community Learning Center program on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the fifth grade class received a surprise visit from Nebraska Husker athletes who presented them with holiday gifts and signed autographs, and answered a host of questions for the inquiring young minds.

At Elliott, over 87% of students qualify for free and reduced lunches. The central Lincoln neighborhood near 25th and O streets is home to a diverse range of lower-income families.

The YMCA of Lincoln leads the school’s Community Learning Center (CLC) program—providing after-school care and summer programming to keep students safe, learning and active while supporting their families. Students are able to partake in CLC programming at Elliott at no charge. This program has helped hundreds of students improve academically and has provided enriching experiences that they would not have had otherwise.