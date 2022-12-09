 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA launches virtual fitness platform YMCA360

YMCA360 logo

The YMCA of Lincoln is taking a leap into virtual fitness with its new platform, YMCA360. This new on-demand and livestreaming service brings the Y experience to mobile devices, TVs, streaming devices and the web, and is included with every Lincoln YMCA membership.

With YMCA360, members will be able to view and participate in hundreds of group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes, cooking classes and more – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

“YMCA360 is a new investment that our Y is making to ensure our members have access to the best YMCA program offerings no matter where they are,” said Barb Bettin, president and CEO of YMCA of Lincoln. “We are connecting our people, places and programs in a whole new way, and giving our members the freedom to customize their health and fitness journey at our state-of-the-art facilities as well as in their own living rooms.”

YMCA360 is available free to the community through Dec. 31, at which point it will switch to a members-only benefit. To learn more about YMCA360, visit ymcalincoln.org/ymca360.

