Lancaster County 4-H has named Kylee Yakel of Lincoln as winner of the July “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
Yakel has assisted with the 4-H Food and Nutrition areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair for 12 years, starting when she was 9 years old. She became a superintendent five years ago when she aged out of 4-H. She has also helped with the 4-H Bicycle Safety Contest for about five years.
“For me, 4-H has always been a family affair,” she says. “My grandparents and parents were heavily involved in 4-H, and being able to follow their path by being a volunteer allows me to share the 4-H experience with other kids in the community. My favorite part of being a volunteer is judging day every year. I help coordinate interview judging for the foods area, and being able to see the pride on the kids’ faces as they explain their projects makes volunteering worth it.”