Wreaths Across America to continue at Wyuka with changes

The Wreaths Across America mission to "Remember, Honor and Teach" is the foundation behind all the organization’s efforts. Throughout the year, local volunteers have worked tirelessly to make certain that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays. However, the challenge in 2020 has been doing so in a way that is consistent with safety and in compliance with local COVID-19 recommendations and mandates.

This year, due to concerns about the pandemic and in compliance with local and state mandates, there will be no official ceremony prior to the laying of wreaths in Wyuka Cemetery’s Veterans Circles.

To ensure the continuance of this year’s program at Wyuka, modifications have been made to National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19 – and more importantly, to show the families of our nation’s heroes just how much we appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.

The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly and has gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred here, said Diane Finnegan of Wreaths Across America-Lincoln.

Modifications include: