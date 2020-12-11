Wreaths Across America to continue at Wyuka with changes

The Wreaths Across America mission to "Remember, Honor and Teach" is the foundation behind all the organization’s efforts. Throughout the year, local volunteers have worked tirelessly to make certain that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays. However, the challenge in 2020 has been doing so in a way that is consistent with safety and in compliance with local COVID-19 recommendations and mandates.
This year, due to concerns about the pandemic and in compliance with local and state mandates, there will be no official ceremony prior to the laying of wreaths in Wyuka Cemetery’s Veterans Circles.
To ensure the continuance of this year’s program at Wyuka, modifications have been made to National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 19 – and more importantly, to show the families of our nation’s heroes just how much we appreciate their ultimate sacrifice.
The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly and has gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred here, said Diane Finnegan of Wreaths Across America-Lincoln.
Modifications include:
• The public will not be able to assist with the laying of the wreaths. The wreaths will, instead, be placed on the graves by members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, the National Guard, Rough Riders and similar groups who will be given specific times spaced through the morning to follow the mandates. In addition, they will be spaced out among the graves to stay socially distanced.
• The public is invited to visit Wyuka Cemetery in the days following the laying of the wreaths. Find a row, stop and get out of your car, and individually or as a family walk to each grave in the row. Finnegan suggests placing your hand on the grave and saying the name of the person inscribed on the grave marker out loud as a sign of honor and respect.
"These continued efforts prove our resolve and tell the story of our commitment to our fallen veterans, while demonstrating our appreciation for everything they have done to preserve the freedom that we all enjoy today," Finnegan said.
Corporate sponsors include: Ameritas, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Nelnet, Pinnacle Bank, Union Bank & Trust, Woodmen of the World and WRK, as well as all individuals who have purchased wreaths, enabling Wreaths Across America to cover all of the graves in Veterans Circles this year. The total number of wreaths is 1,860.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “Know that your gift will be honored. We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!