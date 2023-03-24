Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Colorful Conversation — Noon Wednesdays in March. Bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

National Lutheran Choir — 7 p.m. March 25 performance brought by Abendmusik to First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

A Crazy Little Thing — 11:30 a.m. March 26. Poet and Author Lucy Adkins will talk about her new book, "A Crazy Little Thing," which is a series of poems about love and its many manifestations. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Endings and Beginnings — 3 p.m. March 26, featuring pianist Savannah Royston performing works by Ravel, Chopin, Liszt, Joan Tower, Pulitzer Prize-winning Caroline Shaw; Antelope Park Church of the Brethren, 3645 Sumner St.

Unique Dynamics of Grief — 7 p.m. March 27. For those age 30-55, an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a younger griever. More info: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8506.

Justice Summit — 7 p.m. March 28. Saint Paul is partnering with other justice-seeking organizations to understand soe of the continuing systemic injustices in Lincoln. The Rev. Dominique Gilliard, author of "Rethinking Incarceration" and "Subversive Witness" will lead the summit as keynote speaker. Saunt Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble — 7 p.m. March 31. The Kaleidoscope Vocal Ensemble shines light on the intersections of music and social justice, offering performances of artistic excellence that celebrate racial, ethnic and gender diversity. First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Spirit Meditations – Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.