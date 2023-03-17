Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Lincoln Organ Showcase — 4 p.m. March 19, featuring Alexander Meszler, assistant professor of organ and concert organist at Luther College, St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal, 1309 R St.
First-Plymouth Presents — 6 p.m. March 19, "Should I Stay a Christian?" featuring Revs. Jim Keck and Juan Carlos Huertas and music from Josh Hoyer, Screamers Family Restaurant, 803 Q St.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
Colorful Conversation — Noon Wednesdays in March. Bring your Lent labyrinth to color or choose from other designs provided, Harbor Coffee House, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Justice Journey series — 6 p.m. March 22, final class in series exploring specific instances of racial injustice and its continuing impact, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
National Lutheran Choir — 7 p.m. March 25 performance brought by Abendmusik to First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Spirit Meditations – Art display through Easter featuring the paintings of Glenda Dietrich Moore, Bethany Christian Church, 1645 N. Cotner Blvd.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.