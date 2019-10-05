The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Symphony Orchestra will make its season debut at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 in Kimball Recital Hall.
Pieces to be performed in the season opener include Dukas: Fanfare for La Péri; UNL GKSOM's Greg Simon: Promise Me You Won’t Believe A Single Word in a world premiere; Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 (GKSOM’s Alan Mattingly, horn); and Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor.
“Promise Me You Won’t Believe A Single Word” is a line spoken by a character in "The Faery Handbag," a short story by author Kelly Link, according to Simon.
You have free articles remaining.
“The story is about a granddaughter’s relationship with her enigmatic grandmother, and her desire to explore the truth behind some of the grandmother’s fantastical stories,” he said. “I was re-reading the story around the time that my own grandmother (who we affectionately called Kela) fell ill; she passed away while I was writing this piece. 'Promise' is, in equal parts, a fantasy on the themes of Link’s story and a work in memory of Kela, reflecting on my feelings after losing her.”
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors at the door. The performance will also be live webcast. Visit music.unl.edu the night of the performance for the direct link.