'Working Class Heroes' glove images on display at WallSpace-LNK

"I brake for gloves!” Not a common bumper sticker (or activity). But Lincoln photographer Michael Farrell has more than once driven around the block to collect a foundling glove. Newly fallen from a pickup or flattened like road kill, these gloves pose a mystery. And when photographed with an 8- by 10-inch view camera, these mysteries become art.

Forty large-format color glove portraits are on exhibit through Feb. 26 at Farrell’s WallSpace-LNK Fine Art Gallery and Salon at 1624 S. 17th St. The essay accompanying the “Working Class Heroes” images honors the artist’s father, a gravestone maker, and the many people who make their living by working with their hands.

Worn, torn, flattened, and bearing words or names or numbers, each of these gloves hints at the story of who wore it and why. Farrell has picked up literally hundreds of gloves over many years. These portraits feature some of the most intriguing.

The images, plus still-life views and a few assembled boxes, are on display Thursdays-Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Or, contact mfarrell.1st@gmail.com or call 402-429-3684 to arrange a viewing.

