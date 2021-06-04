Woods Fund awards 4th Breakthrough Initiative Grant

Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors has awarded its fourth Breakthrough Initiative Grant to Family Violence Council for the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative, which provides a coordinated response to child abuse cases in Lancaster County in which domestic violence also occurs.

The grant, approved by Woods Charitable Fund’s board at its May meeting, is pledged for $900,000 over three years. It provides for staffing and related expenses for Family Violence Council and five Lincoln partner organizations: Voices of Hope, Friendship Home, CASA for Lancaster County, Child Advocacy Center and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Center on Children, Families and the Law.

The project’s goal is to improve child safety through a more domestic abuse-informed coordinated response by agencies that work with families, improve partnerships with parents, provide professional development and education for professionals engaging with these families, and hold perpetrators more accountable.

Family Violence Council is leading this initiative with its collaborators, which also include the Department of Health and Human Services’ Children and Family Services and the office of Lancaster County Attorney Patrick Condon.