Woods Charitable Fund grants $40K to History Nebraska Foundation

Woods Charitable Fund has awarded a two-year, $40,000 grant to the History Nebraska Foundation.

The foundation was created in 2020 and raises funds exclusively to support History Nebraska, formerly called the Nebraska State Historical Society.

The grant will support the work of the History Nebraska Foundation in raising funds that allow History Nebraska to expand offerings and provide greater access to programs and services in local historical sites.

“History Nebraska preserves Nebraska’s rich history, and our foundation is key to raising additional funds to meet our growing needs,” said Executive Director Tyler Vacha. “Woods Charitable Fund’s generosity helps to ensure a firmer base for our foundation and our services in Lincoln.”

History Nebraska manages and provides interpretations of the state’s history in Lincoln at the Nebraska History Museum, Thomas P. Kennard House, Nebraska Statehood Memorial and at History Nebraska headquarters.

"Woods Charitable Fund financially supports the History Nebraska Foundation as it raises operating funds and flexible funding for History Nebraska,” Thomas C. Woods IV, president of Woods Charitable Fund, said of the support. “It’s a crucial time to tell Nebraska’s untold stories as state and national efforts seek to deny aspects of our history, including introducing laws to restrict how history can be taught.”

Vacha added that the people of Nebraska are understandably proud of its history. “With the support of Woods Charitable Fund, we can preserve our legacy for future generations, so they know the personalities, forces and events that shaped our past and affect us still today.”

Vacha invites all who share an interest in preserving Nebraska’s history to visit historynebraskafoundation.org, or contact him by email at tyler@historynebraskafoundation.org.