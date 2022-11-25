Woods Charitable Fund elects new board member, officers

Woods Charitable Fund, a private grant-making foundation, elected officers and a new member, Charlesette (Charlie) W. Foster, to its Board of Directors during the Fund’s November board meeting.

Foster is special assistant to the vice chancellor for Diversity and Inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and has been director of the university’s Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center and Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services.

She received Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Alabama in clinical psychology and has been a counselor in Counseling and Psychological Services at UNL. She is vice president of the Board of Directors of the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, and second vice president of the YWCA Lincoln’s Board of Directors. She is a co-founder of the Big Ten Multicultural Student Affairs Network and adviser for the Afrikan People’s Union and two mental-health recognized student organizations at UNL.

“Charlie is very engaged in the community and has a wide range of interests, which will be of great benefit to Woods,” said Ed Wimes, former vice chairman of the WCF Board of Directors whose position Foster is filling. “She has shown a great commitment to low-income, first-generation and underrepresented students through her work at UNL. Charlie uses her voice to teach all and to change lives through transformational programming. I’m confident she will bring the same dedication and inclusive spirit to Woods as it strives to make the best grant-making decisions.”

Officers elected at the Woods Fund’s November meeting are Nelle Woods Jamison, chairwoman; Michelle Suarez, vice chairwoman; Hank Woods, treasurer; Michael J. Tavlin, assistant treasurer; and Tom Woods, president and board secretary. Pablo Cervantes, Jay Conrad and Suk Wortman are continuing members of the board.

Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of Human Services, Civic & Community, Education, and Arts & Culture and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. It has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941. For more information on funding guidelines, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508 or at info@woodscharitable.org.