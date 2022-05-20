Woods Charitable Fund awards $320K in grants to nonprofits

Woods Charitable Fund’s board of directors approved grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $324,000 to 15 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.

Nearly half the organizations receiving grants in this cycle support Lincoln’s multicultural organizations, provide programming to benefit new Americans or share the history of Lincoln’s multicultural residents.

Lincoln Public Schools will receive grants over two years to provide programming with community partners for its Family Literacy families, a grant to Lutheran Family Services supports staffing to assist its refugee resettlement work, and the Cultural Centers of Lincoln will receive operating funds for its coordination with five Lincoln centers.

The largest percentage of the granted funding – 55% – will support education projects. Additionally, 20% of the grants benefit human services programs, 13% fund civic and community agencies, and 12% are for arts and culture organizations.

Approved for funding by Woods Charitable Fund are:

Community Crops ($10,000) – A collaborative grant to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for staff and board members with community partners.

Cultural Centers of Lincoln ($10,000) – Operating support for this collaboration of centers including the Asian Community and Cultural Center, El Centro de las Américas, Good Neighbor Community Center, Malone Community Center and Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.

Girl Scouts - Spirit of Nebraska ($15,000) – Continued support for a summer program for girls in outreach programming at Title I Lincoln Public Schools.

History Nebraska Foundation ($40,000) – Two-year operating support for this foundation supporting History Nebraska and sharing Nebraska’s rich and diverse history.

Karen Society of Nebraska ($6,500) – Funding for citizenship education for this organization serving immigrants and refugees from Burma.

Lincoln Arts Council ($20,000) – Continued support of upstArt outreach and engagement programming.

Lincoln Crossroads Festival ($10,000) – Continued general operating support for this organization celebrating Lincoln’s diverse cultural heritage through musical programming, storytelling and workshops.

Lincoln Literacy ($15,000) – Operating and leadership transition support for this organization that provides English language, literacy and job skills training.

Lincoln Public Schools ($90,000) – Two-year support for outreach programming with community partners for the Family Literacy program.

Lutheran Family Services ($20,000) – In support of volunteer coordination staffing for this organization’s refugee resettlement programming.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment ($10,000) – Operational support for this endowment that matches funds pledged from the State of Nebraska to support arts and humanities programming.

Outlinc Inc. ($15,000) – Staffing and general operating support for this organization that celebrates and empowers LGBTQ+ Nebraskans.

Roots of Justice: Historical Truth and Reconciliation, Lincoln and Nebraska ($17,500) – For research and documentation for this organization seeking to create a comprehensive, foundational and truthful history of race and racism in Lincoln and Nebraska.

Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center ($15,000) – Continued support of educational outreach at this center west of Lincoln that conserves and restores the tallgrass prairie ecosystem.

Visionary Youth ($30,000) – Two-year staffing support for this organization providing free haircuts and items at community events and programming for families and youth experiencing poverty.

Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. The fund has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941. For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0