Woods Charitable Fund’s Board of Directors approved grants in its spring grant cycle totaling $965,000 to 14 tax-exempt organizations at its May meeting.

Two grants awarded in this cycle provide continued support for projects and organizations that have received Woods Charitable Fund’s Breakthrough Initiative Grants, which support promising and groundbreaking programs, collaborations or organizational best practices in Lincoln’s nonprofits.

The first provides more than $500,000 for three years of support to Collective Impact Lincoln, which seeks to create resident-led investment and positive change in six core Lincoln neighborhoods. This project, led by Civic Nebraska and collaborating with Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest, has received more than $2 million in WCF grants since 2017.

Also, Lincoln Literacy will receive an additional $150,000 for continued support of its job skills training programs, which received three-year funding of $500,000 in 2020.

The majority of the granted funding – 64 percent – will support civic and community projects. Additionally, 19 percent of the grants benefit education organizations, 9 percent human services agencies and 3 percent arts and culture programs. Five percent of the granted funding supports Cause Collective, which provides educational and other programming for member nonprofits.

Organizations approved for funding:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln ($15,000) – Operating and staffing support for this organization that coordinates and professionally supports one-to-one mentoring relationships for at-risk children.

CASA for Lancaster County ($15,000) – General operating support for this organization that trains volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children going through the court system.

Cause Collective ($45,000) – Three-year operating support for this agency that provides education, networking, advocacy and training opportunities to strengthen Lincoln’s nonprofit community.

Center for Legal Immigration Assistance ($40,000) – Two-year operating support to provide legal services to low-income immigrants and refugees.

Civic Nebraska ($550,000) – Three-year continued support for Collective Impact Lincoln, a collaboration with Nebraska Appleseed Center for Law in the Public Interest to create resident-led change through activities and events in six Lincoln neighborhoods.

Educare of Lincoln ($15,000) – A project grant for the Beyond the Walls initiative for this early-learning center to work alongside industry partners to address challenges in Lincoln’s early-childhood education sector.

Indian Center Inc. ($25,000) – Operating support for the executive director position of this Lincoln cultural center serving the Native American community.

Leadership Lincoln ($10,000) – In support of expenses to provide leadership programming for diverse and historically underrepresented people.

Lincoln Arts Council ($30,000) – Continued two-year support of upstArt outreach and engagement programming partnering with Lincoln Public Schools and a wide range of nonprofit and community organizations.

Lincoln Literacy ($150,000) – Two-year general operating support to provide continued funding for job skills training classes for students to enter higher-earning careers and meet the needs of Lincoln employers.

Mourning Hope ($15,000) – Operating support for this organization that provides services for grieving children, families and adults.

Northeast Family Resource Center ($25,000) – A two-year grant for staff salaries, training and development for this early-childhood center serving northeast Lincoln.

Outlinc Inc. ($15,000) – Continued staffing and general operating support for this organization, also known as OutNebraska, that celebrates and empowers LGBTQ+ Nebraskans.

Yazda ($15,000) – Two-year support of operating expenses of the Yazidi Cultural Center, providing educational and information services for Lincoln’s Yazidi community.

Woods Charitable Fund makes grants twice a year to tax-exempt organizations seeking funding for Lincoln-focused programs in the areas of human services, civic and community, education, and arts and culture, and through its Breakthrough Initiative Grant program. It has granted more than $100 million since its inception in 1941.

For more information, call 402-436-5971, visit www.woodscharitable.org or write to Tom Woods, Kathy Steinauer Smith or Nicole Juranek at 1248 O St., Suite 1130, Lincoln, NE 68508, or at info@woodscharitable.org.