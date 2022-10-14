Woods Awards honor psychiatric technicians

What is now called the Lincoln Regional Center opened in 1870 as the Nebraska Hospital for the Insane. About eighty years later, in 1952, the annual Woods Awards began at the renamed Lincoln State Hospital. Thus, this is the 71st year of recognizing outstanding staff members at the Lincoln Regional Center, thanks to Frank Woods, who started the awards.

Appropriately, the Woods Awards are made in early October during National Mental Health Awareness Week. The Woods Award Committee, which consists of local citizen volunteers, reviews the nominations made by fellow staff members, patients and their families. Based on the nominations, with input from nursing supervisors, award winners are selected.

Larry Kahl, chief operating officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, shared at the awards ceremony that he had initiated a similar recognition at a previous employment, so he knows the value of acknowledging the difficult work the Regional Center staff members do. He emphasized his words with quotes from Maya Angelou and others, expressing sincere appreciation for the work the seven employees perform.

Supervisors of the honored staff members also spoke at the event. The honorees received a personalized plaque, certificate and monetary gift; all made possible by Woods’ foresight and the Woods Award family endowment.