Woodruff Foundation honors Bartle as Local Partner Champion

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) has selected Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) President Barbara Bartle as a Local Partner Champion.

BWF partners with community and national programs, organizations and the military community, and advocates to create healthy, positive futures for service members and their families. Local Partners are community-based groups of stakeholders from all sectors, collaborating in support of veteran well-being.

Bartle was selected as a Local Partner Champion for her leadership in LCF’s Veteran Support Initiative.

“Serving veterans and their families has become a fundamental part of our work at the Foundation,” said Bartle. “Through implementation of the Veteran Support Initiative, we have the opportunity to work with and support a broad range of community organizations that provide direct services to these exceptional men and women and their families. We are honored to partner with the Bob Woodruff Foundation on this important work.”

LCF created the Veteran Support Initiative to support areas of need for military members and their families transitioning home from their service. Since 2011, LCF has awarded more than $343,000 to 50 organizations and initiatives that support veterans in our community.