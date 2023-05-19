The Women’s City Golf Tournament will celebrate 90 years at this year's event June 24-26 at the Holmes, Highlands and Woodland Hills courses.

Tournament organizers hope to generate interest from past champions as well as new and previous participants. Past champions are encouraged to attend the banquet even if they can't play in the event. Committee information is on the entry form and can be found at LWMGA.org (city tourney).

The tournament is open to all women age 18 and older residing within a 30-mile radius of Lincoln. The tournament is a two-day, two-person best ball, and the third day is a final round stroke play event. To participate, golfers must have an 18-hole established GHIN handicap.

Questions? Contact Shelly Herrod at shelly.herrod62@gmail.com or 402-309-4900.